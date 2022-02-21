TPG RE Finance Trust Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETTPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $37.08M (-8.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TRTX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.