Pebblebrook Hotel Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETPebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.37 (+26.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $241.86M (+226.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PEB has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.