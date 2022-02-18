Colfax Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 1:53 PM ETColfax Corporation (CFX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+13.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (+22.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CFX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.