Nordson Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETNordson Corporation (NDSN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.91 (+44.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $607.21M (+15.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NDSN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.