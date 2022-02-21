Boise Cascade Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETBoise Cascade Company (BCC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.25 (+27.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.58B (+7.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BCC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.