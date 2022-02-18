TransUnion Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 1:58 PM ETTransUnion (TRU)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (+15.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $816.79M (+16.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.