Avangrid Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETAvangrid, Inc. (AGR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-38.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.6B (-4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AGR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.