BWX Technologies Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETBWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+25.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $602.37M (+8.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BWXT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.