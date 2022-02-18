Will Medtronic Q3 earnings top Street view despite COVID impact?

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 22, before market open.

The consensus EPS estimate is $1.37 (+6.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $7.91B (+1.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MDT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 20 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 17 downward revisions.

MDT, which agreed to acquire Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) for $1.1B, is reportedly finalizing plans on potential divestitures to resolve antitrust concerns. MDT also expanded its cardiac ablation portfolio with the acquisition of Affera for $925M.

MDT stock fell after the firm reported Q2 revenue miss. MDT also cut its FY revenue forecast due to potential raw material supply shortages. In a post-earnings call, CEO Geoffrey Martha said FY sales would likely come in below MDT's $50M-100M target.

CFO Karen Parkhill said for Q3, MDT estimates organic revenue growth of 3-4% Y/Y, while EPS will likely be $1.37-1.39.

At a conference last month, MDT informed about continued headwinds owing to COVID-19 variant Omicron:

Goldman Sachs said Omicron may have limited recovery in hospital procedure volumes and delayed the rebound in MedTech procedures through early 2022.

Wells Fargo downgraded its rating on MDT to Equal Weight after the firm got an FDA warning letter about manufacturing in its diabetes business. Last month, Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen said MDT is among the likely buyers of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV), which reportedly received takeover interest.

On average, Wall Street analysts rated MDT Buy, while SA's Quant rating is Hold.

This month, SA contributor Khen Elazar wrote "Medtronic Is That 'Boring' And Reliable Stock Your Portfolio Needs", rating the stock Hold.