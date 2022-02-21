TrueCar Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETTrueCar, Inc. (TRUE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $55.04M (-14.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRUE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.