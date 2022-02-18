Intel announces Christoph Schell as EVP, Chief Commercial Officer

Feb. 18, 2022 2:10 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC), HPQBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Intel company logo on the roof.

RobsonPL/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announced on Friday that Christoph Schell would be an Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, leading the Sales, Marketing and Communications Group.
  • Schell, who previously was HP's (NYSE:HPQ) Chief Commercial Officer, will start at Intel on March 14.
  • Schell will replace Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who will become the general manager for Intel's Client Computing Group.
  • Intel shares fell sharply on Friday, declining nearly 6% to $44.82.
  • At Intel's investor day on Thursday, the chip giant said its profit margin will decline in 2022 and will not resume current levels until 2025.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.