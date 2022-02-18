Intel announces Christoph Schell as EVP, Chief Commercial Officer
Feb. 18, 2022 2:10 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC), HPQBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announced on Friday that Christoph Schell would be an Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, leading the Sales, Marketing and Communications Group.
- Schell, who previously was HP's (NYSE:HPQ) Chief Commercial Officer, will start at Intel on March 14.
- Schell will replace Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who will become the general manager for Intel's Client Computing Group.
- Intel shares fell sharply on Friday, declining nearly 6% to $44.82.
- At Intel's investor day on Thursday, the chip giant said its profit margin will decline in 2022 and will not resume current levels until 2025.