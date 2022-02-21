B2Gold Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETB2Gold Corp. (BTG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $525M (+9.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BTG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
