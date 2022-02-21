Range Resources Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETRange Resources Corporation (RRC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 vs. $0.02 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $879.34M (+65.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RRC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.