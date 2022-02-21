ProPetro Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+97.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $241.27M (+56.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PUMP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.