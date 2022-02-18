TopBuild Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 2:13 PM ETTopBuild Corp. (BLD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.92 (+35.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (+44.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BLD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.