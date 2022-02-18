A Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) spinoff of its Wizards of the Coast unit, which houses Dungeons & Dragons and Magic the Gathering, is unlikely to happen and has a 30% probability of occurring, a Keybanc analyst wrote after an activist called for a spin.

"We think the current market environment (i.e., pandemic beneficiary multiples, SPAC-fatigue, etc.) does not exactly lend itself to the business's NT setup and selling of the WOTC "story", as the business likely digests outsized FY20/ FY21 growth in the years ahead (a dynamic reflected in the FY22 WOTC guide)," Keybanc analyst Brett Andress wrote in a note on Thursday.

The Keybanc comments come after activist Alta Fox submitted five independent candidates to the toy company's board and argues that the company could double in value to about $200/share if it could spin off the Wizards of the Coast unit.

While Hasbro is unlikely to follow the activist's recommendation, highlighting the sum-of-the-parts valuation may cause analysts to "rethink their framework" for the company, which may lead to a higher valuation floor, according to Andress, who has an overweight rating and $115 price target on HAS.

Earlier this month, Hasbro Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.33, revenue of $2.01B beats by $140M.