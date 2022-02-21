AxoGen Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETAxoGen, Inc. (AXGN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (-62.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $31.64M (-2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AXGN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.