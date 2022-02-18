Turning Point Brands Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 2:16 PM ETTurning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $99.41M (-5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TPB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.