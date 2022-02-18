Caesars Entertainment Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETCaesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.79 (+58.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.58B (+77.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CZR has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.