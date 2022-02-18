Sierra Wireless Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETSierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (+51.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $126.48M (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SWIR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.