RingCentral Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETRingCentral, Inc. (RNG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+27.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $434.83M (+29.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RNG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.