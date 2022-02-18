Toll Brothers FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+51.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.79B (+14.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TOL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.