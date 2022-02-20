January's credit card metrics show that the U.S. consumer is gradually reverting to more normal patterns of spending. There are still differences to pre-pandemic trends, but the trajectory is pointing toward higher delinquency and net charge-off rates.

Looking at the average rates of eight big credit card issuers, more consumers are falling behind on their credit card payments and banks are starting to charge off a bigger proportion of their receivables as seen in the table below.

January's credit card metrics reflected "orderly normalization in credit," continuing the trend seen over the past few months as delinquencies rise modestly, Jefferies analyst John Hecht said in a note to clients.

The month also exhibited some typical seasonal patterns. Loan balances fell, buy were "modestly better" than Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache expected.

"While many investors fear that credit normalization headwinds will occur in advance of payment rate normalization, this month’s results suggest that both are occurring concurrently," Carcache said. He expects the normalization headwinds to be offset by lower payment rates, allowing card issuers to generate double-digit to mid-teens growth in 2022 and 2023.

One point that's not reflected in the credit quality metrics: Costs to attract new customers and keep existing ones are rising as credit card issuers sweeten rewards to cardholders. Baird's George said lenders are also offering slightly longer 0% APR periods and lower transfer fees than in previous years.

In American Express's Q4 earnings call, CFO Jeff Campbell said its new rewards and benefits it introduced in recent product refreshes helps with long-term customer retention and growth prospects. "It does however mean you see more year-over-year growth in these variable customer engagement costs," he said. "Putting all these dynamics together, I'd expect the variable customer engagement costs overall to run at around 42% of total revenues in 2022."

In January, U.S. Bank (NYSE:USB) expanded its program for credit cards that give cardmembers rewards for gasoline purchases to include equal rewards for electric vehicle charging transactions.