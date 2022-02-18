AMN Healthcare posts biggest intraday gain since 2020 on strong revenue outlook

Feb. 18, 2022 2:33 PM ETAMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN +12.0%) has added more than 10% on Friday to record the best intraday gain since March 2020 in reaction to the better-than-expected Q1 2022 outlook reported by the healthcare staffing company with its Q4 2021 financials yesterday.

AMN (NYSE:AMN) posted top-line and bottom-line beats for the quarter. The quarterly revenue more than doubled to $1.4B with ~116% YoY growth driven by ~142% YoY growth in the Nurse and Allied Solutions segment, which generated ~$1.1B in revenue.

The gross margin narrowed by 100 bps to ~32% amid an unfavorable change in revenue mix and higher labor expenses for healthcare workers.

However, the net income improved to $116M from $9M in the prior-year quarter as SG&A expenses in terms of revenue reached ~18% from ~25% in the prior-year period.

For Q1 2022, the company projects its revenue to reach $1.475B -1.515B with 31.2% - 31.7% of gross margin and 15.9% - 16.4% of SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue.

Before the earnings release, Wall Street estimated the company to report $1.16B in revenue in this quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ Consensus.

“The strong demand trends continue for Nurse and Allied Solutions as we begin 2022, resulting in our projection that revenue will grow over 80% year-over-year in the first quarter,” Chief Executive Officer of AMN (AMN), Susan Salka, remarked at the earnings call.

