Laredo Petroleum Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETLaredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.30 (+2.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $438.95M (+133.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LPI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.