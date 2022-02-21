Viper Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETViper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+143.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $125.77M (+64.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, VNOM has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.