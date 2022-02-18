DOJ appoints first director of new crypto enforcement team

The Department of Justice on Thursday named Eun Young Choi to serve as the first director of its newly formed National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team ("NCET"), according to a release.

“With the rapid innovation of digital assets and distributed ledger technologies, we have seen a rise in their illicit use by criminals who exploit them to fuel cyberattacks and ransomware and extortion schemes; traffic in narcotics, hacking tools and illicit contraband online; commit thefts and scams; and launder the proceeds of their crimes,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

Note the NCET, which is comprised of attorneys from across the DOJ with backgrounds in the decentralized space, was established to tackle challenges involving criminal misuses of digital assets, with a particular focus on virtual currency exchanges. Moreover, “the NCET will play a pivotal role in ensuring that as the technology surrounding digital assets grows and evolves, the department in turn accelerates and expands its efforts to combat their illicit abuse by criminals of all kinds," said Director Choi. Some of the largest digital asset exchanges include: Binance, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), FTX, Kraken and Bitfinex.

Director Choi has nearly a decade of experience within the department, and most recently served as senior counsel to the deputy attorney general. She started her career at the department as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, where she served as the office’s cybercrime coordinator.

Looking at crypto prices intra-day, bitcoin (BTC-USD -2.5%) hovers just above $40K, while ethereum (ETH-USD -4.0%) slides to $2.8K.

The move comes after criminal activity for crypto volume hit a record low in 2021.