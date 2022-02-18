Expeditors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 2:41 PM ETExpeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Expeditors (NASDAQ:EXPD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.09 (+80.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.47B (+41.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EXPD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.