Holly Energy Partners Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 2:42 PM ETHolly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $119.37M (-6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HEP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.