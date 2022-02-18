Realty Income Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 2:57 PM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Realty Income (NYSE:O) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- FFO is estimated to be $0.88.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $676.52M.
- Over the last 2 years, O has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company recently has signed definitive agreement to acquire Wynn Resorts' (NASDAQ:WYNN) Encore Boston Harbor for $1.7B. Transaction is expected to close in Q4 2022.
- Seeking Alpha author Brad Thomas describes Realty Income as The Moat Gets Even Wider at Buy Rating.
- Wall Street analysts give a Buy Rating to the stock, same as Seeking Alpha authors. Quant Rating is to Hold.