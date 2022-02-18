Will Virgin Galactic Q4 results top expectations?
Feb. 18, 2022 2:45 PM ETVirgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), a spaceflight firm founded by Richard Branson, is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 22, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.36 and the consensus revenue estimate is $0.44M.
- Over the last 1 year, SPCE has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
- SPCE reported mixed Q3 results, but the stock rose after the firm said it was on track to begin commercial flights in Q4 after several delays.
- Earlier this week, SPCE finally opened spaceflight reservation ticket sales to the general public. SPCE also carried out its 3rd commercial launch last month and targets 6 launches this year.
- Morgan Stanley weighed in, saying while there is demand for space tourism, it doesn't change execution risks facing SPCE. It said the core challenge is the execution of SPCE's plans to scale operations to 400 flights per year per spaceport.
- Bernstein also issued a warning as it was concerned over the lack of near-term catalysts and investor hesitancy over high-growth story stocks.
- Bank of America cut its price target on SPCE due to short-term downside pressure from a lack of catalysts, upcoming equity raises and expiration of lock-up period.
- Wall Street analysts on average rated SPCE stock Hold, but SA's Quant Rating is Strong Sell.
- SPCE stock, which fell 5% during the day, has declined 64.3% in the past 6 months.