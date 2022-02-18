Tempur Sealy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 2:46 PM ETTempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (+43.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.45B (+36.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TPX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.