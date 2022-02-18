Donnelley Financial Solutions Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 2:46 PM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (+188.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $229.03M (+8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DFIN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.