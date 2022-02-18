Will slowdown in the home improvement market weigh on Home Depot's sales in Q4?
Feb. 18, 2022 2:49 PM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD)LBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.17 (+19.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34.83B (+8.0% Y/Y).
- In the last week of January, the company named Edward "Ted" Decker as the new CEO and president, effective March 1, 2022. Current CEO Craig Menear will continue to chair the board.
- In the first week of February, the company unveiled plans to hire more than 100,000 new associates ahead of its busy spring season.
- The company projected to raise dividend next week.
- Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was included in the Wells Fargo's list of 25 stocks that are the (long-only fundamental core) funds' largest consensus underweights as of Dec. 2021.
- Competitor Lowe's (NYSE:L) is expected to report Q4 results a day later on February 23. Lowe's CEO, Marvin Ellison who had spent 12 years in a senior position at Home Depot has designed company's current strategy of investing heavily behind boosting its standing with professional customers.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Read the most recent Buy rating analysis by the SA contributor Anthony Cataldo, who favors favor Home Depot over Lowe’s, but says both companies are cash flow machines at an attractive price-per-share on a very recent pullback.
- Over the period of one year, shares surged ~24%.
- A quick look at the company's peer comparison data: