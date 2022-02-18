Westlake Chemical Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 2:52 PM ETWestlake Chemical Corporation (WLK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.60 (+428.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.04B (+54.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WLK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.