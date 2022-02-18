Trans Mountain expansion update - delay, budget blowout, Ottawa pulls funding

Almost three years after the Federal government of Canada announced its intention to acquire the Trans Mountain pipeline, Ottawa is pulling the plug on funding. An expansion project slated to bring an additional ~600kb/d of Canadian oil to market was long delayed by protest and appeal when the Federal government stepped in to purchase the pipe for C$4.5b. Since, Ottawa has been able to move forward with construction, but at an increasingly high cost. Under Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) ownership, the expansion project was slated to cost C$7.4b; however, in 2020 the budget increased to C$12.6b, and Friday was updated to C$21.4b.

In concert with the budget update from Trans Mountain, Canada's Department of Finance released a statement declaring "the government will spend no additional public money on the project." With the government indicating the project is significantly de-risked, now 50% complete, Trans Mountain will need to secure additional elsewhere. The government release indicated an intention to sell Canada's ownership stake in the project, after the expansion is further de-risked.

In addition to blowing out the budget, which Trans Mountain attributed to the pandemic and recent floods in British Columbia, the operator flagged completion delays. The expansion project was previously expected to be completed in 2022; however, mechanical completion is now expected to occur in Q3 of 2023. Trans Mountain President and CEO Ian Anderson announced his retirement, effective April 1st.

Exporting crude out of Alberta has been a headwind to local production for several years, with the government mandating production cuts in 2018 as domestic supplies overwhelmed pipeline capacity and storage tanks. Since that time, Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) successfully delivered an expansion project, while TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) saw its Keystone XL project permit revoked. It's generally believed that two of the three expansion projects need to move forward for Alberta to avoid another tank-top issue in coming years. As a result, analysts will be very focused on Trans Mountain's ability to raise capital and deliver on the newly released timeline.

Certain Canadian operators are insulated from Alberta's export challenges, as they own downstream capacity that can take advantage of discounted upstream prices. Namely Suncor (NYSE:SU), Exxon-controlled (NYSE:XOM) Imperial Energy (NYSE:IMO) and Cenovus (NYSE:CVE). However, there are a number of operators who depend heavily on export capacity from Alberta. Namely Canadian Natural (NYSE:CNQ), Meg (OTCPK:MEGEF), Baytex (OTCPK:BTEGF), and others. Though Canadian energy fundamentals are currently better than they've ever been, the updates from Trans Mountain and the Federal government add a degree of uncertainty to the investment case.