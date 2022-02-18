Middleby Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 2:53 PM ETThe Middleby Corporation (MIDD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.03 (+25.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $847.41M (+16.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MIDD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.