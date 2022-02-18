MercadoLibre Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 2:57 PM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.02B (+51.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MELI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Mercado has announced the acquisition of Chilean payment services provider Redelcom. The acquisition is MercadoLibre's first in the region in payment systems. It will strengthen the business position of its Mercado Pago unit, the largest fintech in Latin America.
- The recent update outlines MercadoLibre customers can now invest in cryptocurrencies through digital wallet
- "MercadoLibre: Don't Be Fooled By Looking At Historical Valuation Metrics," writes Seeking Alpha author LBMF Invest at Hold Rating.
- Overall, Wall Street analysts give a Buy to the stock, same as Seeking Alpha authors rating. On the contrary, Seeking Alpha Quant Analysis flag Sell Rating at the given below factor grades: