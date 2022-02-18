Duke Energy (DUK +0.9%) is working with GE Hitachi, TerraPower and other big names in new nuclear technology as it considers future investments in small modular reactors, CEO Lynn Good told Bloomberg.

"We think it would be quite complementary, not only to the skills that Duke has, but to our aspirations around climate," with an eye towards possible investments in the 2030s, the CEO said.

Good said she does not foresee building large nuclear power plants, as the smaller modular plants being considered likely would be built in components at factories and assembled on site, in a strategy aimed at reducing costs and making plants easier and faster to build.

"A 10-year journey to build a large-scale nuclear reactor is just a tough assignment for any company and for our investors... so we are looking at smaller scale with more flexibility in the form of the advanced reactors," Good said.

The only company currently attempting to a build a new, large nuclear plant in the U.S., Southern Co., has seen its Vogtle project's cost double with a long string of delays.