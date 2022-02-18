KBR Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 2:55 PM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+27.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.53B (+72.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KBR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.