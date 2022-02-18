National Storage Affiliates Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 2:57 PM ETNational Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- National Storage Affiliates (NYSE:NSA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.39 (-15.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $162.5M (+42.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NSA has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.