GM's Cruise asks for government approval to deploy self-driving car

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) subsidiary Cruise announced a big step forward with its vision to provide a safer, more sustainable and accessible transportation future by filing a petition with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for approval to build and put the Cruise Origin into commercial service.

The Cruise Origin zero-emission electric vehicle has been purposefully designed from the ground up to operate without a human driver.

The autonomous vehicle company said the petition demonstrates how the Origin achieves safety objectives of existing standards and helps enable future AV regulations. In pushing for the approval, Cruise noted that real world data on AV operations will help improve overall road safety, as well as help inform the creation of new, updated regulations and standards in the U.S.

"The submission of this petition signals that Cruise and GM are ready to build and deploy the Origin, here in America. We look forward to NHTSA’s thorough review of our petition, and stand ready to continue working closely with them to ensure the safe and responsible deployment of this technology."