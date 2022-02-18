Virtual care platform Teladoc Health Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 3:13 PM ET By: Niloofer Shaikh
- Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.54 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $546.3M (+42.5% Y/Y).
- After exceeding the consensus mark in Q3, the company is expected to have gained from substantial revenue growth and an uptick in visits, partly offset by escalating costs in the to-be-reported quarter.
- For Q4, the company sees revenue in the range of $536M-$546M and net loss per share of $(0.73) and $(0.53).
- The company has reported a preliminary 14.7M of telehealth visits in 2021, +38.6% Y/Y.
- Over the last 1 year, TDOC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Earlier today, the company announced launch of a new product called Primary360.
- Analyst ratings: The company was reinstated with Buy recommendation at Goldman Sachs with PT set to $121, implying a 65% increase from last price. Teladoc average PT is $133.73.
- BofA Global Research cut the target on Teladoc Health to $80 from $120, maintains neutral rating.
- A look at the company's recent list analysis by SA contributors, most of them stands with buy rating.
- Over the period of six months, stock slipped ~50%.
