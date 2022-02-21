Matador Resources Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETMatador Resources Company (MTDR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (+300.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $392.11M (+64.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTDR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.