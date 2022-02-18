Verisk Analytics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETVerisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.41 (+11.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $769.51M (+7.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VRSK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.