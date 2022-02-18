American Airlines (AAL -1.5%) is further reducing its summer international flying schedule due to Boeing's (BA -1.6%) continuing delays in delivering new 787 Dreamliner jets, the Wall Street Journal reports.

American plans to temporarily suspend routes including those between Seattle and London, Los Angeles and Sydney, and Dallas and Santiago, Chile, and may delay the launch of service between Dallas and Tel Aviv, and reduce frequencies between Miami and São Paulo, Brazil, according to the report.

The carrier already had trimmed its original plan to fly 13 new Dreamliners for this summer's schedule down to four new planes, but it is reportedly removing those four.

Boeing has largely stopped handing over Dreamliners to its customers since last October as it addresses a series of manufacturing flaws.