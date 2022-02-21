Radian Group Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETRadian Group Inc. (RDN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $318.27M (-13.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RDN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.