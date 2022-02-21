Rackspace Technology Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETRackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $771.22M (+7.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RXT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.