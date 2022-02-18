Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Original Films unit is re-releasing its Best Picture nominee, CODA, to theaters for a weekend of free screenings.

Apple had paid a Sundance Festival acquisition record of $25 million to acquire the film out of 2021's virtual festival, and released it to theaters and its Apple TV+ service last August.

Apple's aims in streaming, with Apple TV+, have been a bit inscrutable - with the company keeping its reach metrics quiet (though reports have it at some 40 million subscribers), and a programming approach that looks to be aping the HBO "prestige" approach with high-profile award-seeking programming.

The move to put CODA in more theaters seems to reinforce that view, garnering some attention for the thrice-nominated film ahead of March's Oscars. CODA is the first Best Picture nominee with a predominantly deaf cast.

It will be in limited release in selected cities for three daily showtimes, with open captions, and open to viewers on a first-come, first-served basis.

Apple's nomination adds fuel to the growing influence of streaming-first producers on the Academy Awards.