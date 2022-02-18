DraftKings (DKNG -20.6%) fell sharply after the sports betting company's below-consensus EBITDA guidance overshadowed a Q4 revenue beat.

The guidance for a larger-than-anticipated EBITDA loss this year threw a spotlight on how customer-acquisition costs for sports betting companies as they penetrate new states are cutting into the bottom line. That heated competition in new markets is expected to last all year.

Other sector decliners following the DKNG results included Rush Street Interactive, GAN Limited, Penn National Gaming and FanDuel owner Flutter Entertainment.

Dig into the DraftKings Q4 earnings presentation.